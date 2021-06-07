The SEC Continues to fight its way through Regionals

Regional play in the College World Series wraps up today with four SEC teams in position to advance to the Super Regionals.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt have already secured their position in the Supers going undefeated in the Regional tournament. The SEC holds the potential to see play in five of the eight Super Regional games.

Fayetteville Regional

The Arkansas Razorbacks saw their first loss in the tournament after falling to Nebraska yesterday 5-3. The current SEC champions will have a chance for redemption against the Huskers tonight in Game 7 at 7 p.m.

A win will advance Arkansas to the Supers where they would match up with NC State.

Oxford Regional

Ole Miss paved its way to the final game of the regional tournament in Oxford untouched. Southern Mississippi battled its way through the elimination bracket where they took victory over the Rebels 10-7 last night. Ole Miss will see Southern Mississippi again today at 2 p.m.

The winner of this afternoon’s game will advance to see Arizona in the Super Regionals.

Nashville Regional

VANDY SUPERS BOUND‼️@VandyBoys advance to Super Regionals, after an epic battle with Georgia Tech.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ke07xXrQQ6 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 7, 2021

Vanderbilt saw no losses in Nashville this weekend. The Commodores secured victory at home after defeating Georgia Tech in the finals 14-11 in extra innings.

Vanderbilt advances to the Super Regionals to take on No. 13 ECU. The Pirates are also undefeated in the tournament thus far.

Starkville Regional

Mississippi State has no losses heading into the finals against Campbell today. A loss at noon will be followed by Game 7 at 4 p.m. where the winner will advance.

A win will take the Dogs to the Super Regionals to match up against Norte Dame.

Eugene Regional

LSU fought their way back in the elimination bracket to advance to the regional finals. The Tigers beat Oregon 4-1 in Game 6.

Game 7 between the Tigers and the Ducks will begin at 10 p.m. eastern. The winner will advance to take on Tennessee in the Supers.

Knoxville Regional

For the first time in 16 Years Tennessee is headed to a Super Regional! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/J7ZM4HkIAk — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 7, 2021

The Volunteers were another undefeated host. Tennessee won 9-8 against Wright State in the opening round of the tournament. They then went on to play Liberty in the semi-finals and again in the finals where they defeated the Eagles 3-1.

Tennessee advances to the Super Regionals where they will take on the winner of LSU and Oregon.

Up Next

The Super Regional games will begin June 11 and wrapping up on June 14.

The Eight victorious teams will head to Omaha on June 19 to battle their way to the final series of the post-season.