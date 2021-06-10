Arians pleased as Buccaneers end minicamp

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end mandatory minicamp, head coach Bruce Arians voiced his pleasure with what he saw from his team. The reigning Super Bowl champions held camp from June 8 to June 10.

Until training camp ✌️#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 10, 2021

Arians pleased with camp

Overall, Arians thought the entire team was impressive during camp. Specifically, the speed and retention of the team during practice impressed Arians:

“We might be behind some teams,” Arians said, “but I don’t think I saw that today. We got the mental stuff done. We’re in great shape. I was extremely please with the retention and where we were.”

Adding to his statement, Arians pointed out that the energy, speed, and retention the players brought caused practice to be a head of schedule. In a team that returns all of its starters, Arians liked energy the veterans brought to the practices:

The Buccaneers end minicamp with five other teams finish on Thursday. The rest of the league hold their camps from June 15 to 17.

Kinley leaves team for Navy

On June 7, Divine Sports and Entertainment announced in a press release that the U.S. Navy denied Cameron Kinley’s request to delay his commission to play in the NFL. Kinley, a rookie defensive back, impressed people with his performance during camp.

Undrafted rookie CB Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) out of Navy intercepts Kyle Trask at rookie minicamp. He and Javon Hagan were PUMPED. #GoBucs #Bucs pic.twitter.com/AH2eOwj5x9 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) May 14, 2021

Arians understood the Navy’s decision, but would have loved to have Kinley with the team:

Brady’s return

Quarterback Tom Brady returned to the field after receiving knee surgery during this offseason. Arians stated that Brady looked fine in limited action during the minicamp. Arians Brady withheld Brady from the blitz portion:

Brady returns to the Bucs for his 22nd season in the NFL after winning his seventh Super Bowl.

Future schedule

The Bucs hold voluntary OTAs from June 15 to June 17 and can open training camp on July 24. They start preaseason on Aug. 14 with a game against Cincinnati. Moving to the regular season Tampa Bay hosts Dallas at home on Sept. 9.