Nuggets-Suns, Nets-Bucks Among Conference Semifinal Matchups

NBA teams such as the Nuggets and the Suns faced off in the conference semifinals yesterday in game two. Devin Booker and Chris Paul went head to head averaging the most points on their teams. The Nets, the Bucks, the Clippers, and the Jazz face off tonight in the conference semifinals to win it all.

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns played in the last night with the Suns leading the Nuggets 123-98 in game 2 of the conference semifinals. The Suns have a season record of 51-21 and the Nuggets have a record of 47-25.

“We just played the way were playing all season long and that’s as a team,” Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul said.

Nuggets Key Players

Nikola Jokic (C) averaged 24 points with 13 rebounds and six assists. Michael Porter Jr. (F) averaged 11 points with six rebounds and one assist. Paul Millsap (SG) averaged 10 points with one rebound and three assists.

Suns Key Players

Mikal Bridges (F) averaged 16 points with two rebounds. Devin Booker (G) averaged 18 points with 10 rebounds and two assists. Chris Paul (G) averaged 17 points five rebounds and 15 assists.

D-Book (18 PTS, 10 REB) and CP3 (17 PTS, 15 AST) led the Suns to a dominating victory vs. the Nuggets ☀️ pic.twitter.com/90KbFCK3dy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in game three of the conference semifinals. The Nets are 2-0 and the Bucks are 0-2 with Brooklyn leading 2-0 in the series. The Bucks have a season record of 46-26 and the Nets have a record of 48-24.

Nets Projected Starters and Key Players

Blake Griffin (PF) averages 10 points, 2.4 assists, and 0.7 steals Kevin Durant (SF) averages 26.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 0.7 steals. Bruce Brown (PG) averages 8.8 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. Joe Harris (SF) averages 14.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 steals. Kyrie Irving (PG) averages 26.9 points, 6 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Bucks Projected Starters and Key Players

Jrue Holiday (PG) averages 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals Khris Middleton (SG) averages 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. P.J. Tucker (SF) averages 2.6 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) averages 28.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. Brook Lopez (C) averages 12.3 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.6 steals.

The Los Angeles Clippers play the Utah Jazz tonight in game 2 of the conference semifinals. Utah is leading the series 1-0 over the Clippers. The Clippers have a season record of 47-25 and the Jazz have a record of 52-20.

Clippers Projected Starters and Key Players

Nicolas Batum (SG) averages 8.1 points, 2.2 assists, and one steal. Marcus Morris (PF) averages 13.4 points, one assists, and 0.6 steals. Kawhi Leonard (SF) averages 24.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals. Paul George (SG) averages 23.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. Reggie Jackson (PG) averages 10.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 0.6 steals.

Jazz Projected Starters and Key Players

Rudy Gobert (C) averages 14.3 points, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 steals. Royce O’Neale (PF) averages 7 points, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic (PF) averages 17 points, 1.9 assists, and 0.6 steals. Donovan Mitchell (SG) averages 26.4 points, 5.2 assists, and one steal. Mike Conley (PG) averages 16.2 points, 6 assists, and 1.4 steal.