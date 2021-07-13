MLB All Star Game preview

The MLB All Star Game is tonight and there are plenty of storylines. Shohei Ohtani will start the game at pitcher and lead off the AL lineup. A lot of players have chosen to sit out. Also, the AL has won seven straight games.

Ohtani to make history

Your 2021 All-Star Game A.L. Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/LtySlrsNY5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 12, 2021

Ohtani will be the first player in All Star Game history to start a game on the mound and then lead off at DH. Ohtani is 4-1 this season with an ERA of 3.49. At the plate, Ohtani has a league-leading 33 homeruns while battling .279.

Ohtani has been great from each position, and it will be fun to see what he does tonight.

Pretty much everyone speaks highly of Ohtani because of how unprecedented his game is. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado compared the game of the Angels star to Babe Ruth.

All Stars sitting out

Several big stars are sitting out this All Star Game in an effort to get rest or because of an injury. Star players Mookie Betts, Jacob deGrom, Yu Darvish, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will all miss the game along with many others. Tim Anderson, Justin Turner, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer will be some of the replacement players added to the roster.

MLB says Mookie Betts will not participate in All-Star Game. Also out: Two pitchers scheduled to pitch Sunday (Gausman, Woodruff), all four Astros (Altuve, Brantley, Correa, Pressly); deGrom; Darvish; Posey. Betts and others have injuries, per MLB. Pressly on paternity leave. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2021

NL looking to end All Star Game losing streak

The MLB All Star Game was not held last year due to COVID-19, but from 2013-2019, the AL has enjoyed a seven game win streak. The National League’s last win against the American League came in 2012 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Since then, the American League has dominated the midseason exhibition. The National League will look to end the losing skid tonight at the home of the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

No matter what happens tonight, it should be a lot of fun, and we can all agree it’s great to have the All Star Game back.