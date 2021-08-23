Mullen Talks Running Back, Defensive Situation in Presser

Fall camp has wrapped up for the Florida Gators. The march towards a return to the SEC Championship begins with preparing for their first opponent of the season, FAU. Dan Mullen is back at the helm for his fourth season. With a new group of starters, things might change a bit. However, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

More Explosive Run Game

Last year was all about the passing game. Kyle to Kyle, Kadarius Toney blowing past the defensive backs, these were the headlines. This year, we could see more action on the ground. The Gators appear to be having a more energized run game heading into 2021. Mullen attributed this to more experience in the members of the offensive line and the experience of the running backs themselves.

Mullen said it comes down to seeing who is ready and who has already played before. One running back that came up during Mullen’s presser was Nay’Quan Wright. While he’s been on the Gators since 2019, he saw his first real action in 2020.

Mullen showed praise for Wright’s intelligence and understanding of the offense. He made sure to point out his abilities to receive as well.

Wright had some standout games in the pass-heavy 2020 season, including the Texas A&M game, where he averaged 5.2 yards per carry and picked up a rushing touchdown. Expect him to see more hand offs to him this season.

Stepping Up On Defense

After last year, many Gator fans will love to see it. Mullen said linebacker Kris Bogle is said to have taken a major step forward in his development.

But that’s for the front seven. The secondary was the glaring issue last season, which means there is more emphasis on who is going to be the starter to start the season. Cornerback Kaiir Elam is a lock but his counterpart is yet to be picked. Mullen said Avery Helm, Jason Marshall Jr., Jadarrius Perkins, Pat Moore, Elijah Blades and Ethan Pouncy have been getting reps at this position.