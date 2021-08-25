WR Cole Beasley

Bills Struggle with COVID-19

Ethan Sanabria August 25, 2021 NFL, Super Bowl 41 Views

Bills Mafia is Back

Widely considered to be AFC favorites behind the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills begin their season on Sept. 12. Led by a surprising dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills won 13 games. Buffalo also clinched its first AFC East title since 1995. Buffalo continued their winning ways in the preseason with a one point victory over the Lions. They also dominated the Chicago Bears 41-15 to continue their streak from last season.

COVID-19 Outbreak

However, the Bills face some adversity this training camp, as they put four players on the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday. A coach came in contact with receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley and tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei. While the coach has been vaccinated, according to NFL rules and regulations, all four players must go through testing for five-straight days in order to return to practice. Presumably, until then, the all four players will take part of position and team meetings virtually over Zoom.

GM Brandon Beane stated during a press conference that some players five-day clocks started prior to Tuesday. Because of this some players will return to practice sooner then others.

Preseason Finale

Buffalo will end their preseason against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m.

Tags

About Ethan Sanabria

Ethan Sanabria is a second-year telecommunications student on the digital film and television production track at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for the Florida Flight basketball team and currently helps the production of WUFT news facebook lives. You can reach Ethan on any of his social media or at Ethansanabria@ufl.edu.

Check Also

Bills Future Remains Bright Despite Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills’ incredible season came to an end with a loss to the Kansas …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties