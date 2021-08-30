Coach Dan Mullen Talks First Game, New Transfer

Florida football’s head coach, Dan Mullen, spoke with the media today about the team’s first game coming up this weekend. Mullen says that they are excited to get into game week and that this is a big transition for the team with their schedule. Mullen highlighted that they are eager to face a different team. He mentioned that excitement is in the air to get the atmosphere back in the Swamp with the Gator Walk and 90,000 fans.

Kamar Wilcoxson- ‘Doubtful’ vs. FAU

Kamar Wilcoxson, a redshirt freshman defensive back, has a slight knee injury and will be doubtful this week. Wilcoxson tweeted earlier today that he would be going into surgery.

https://twitter.com/KamarWilcoxson4/status/1432380997589520388?s=20

Avery Helm

Coach Mullen mentioned that the Week 1 depth chart is not definite and that fans will have to come out and see who plays. Mullen spoke highly of Avery Helm, a redshirt freshman cornerback from Missouri City, Texas, who has done a nice job of maturing. He mentioned that Helm was coming off of an injury when he first got here, but he has put himself in position. Coach Mullen said Helm has tremendous physical talent and has learned to play within the system.

A New Transfer

The Gators have added a new transfer at defensive lineman. Tyrone Truesdell, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound transfer from Auburn University is eligible to play immediately. Truesdell played in 44 games, had nine tackles for loss (TFL), and three sacks.

Looking at the Quarterbacks

Coach Mullen said that they have never had two quarterbacks that are similar. He was questioned about having two quarterbacks, something that most teams do not normally have, but mentioned that having two players with different skill sets will be valuable. In this case, it is not about experience but how both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson can offer their different skills to the team. Mullen added that they are willing to work around the different strengths of Jones and Richardson.

As for Emory Jones’ experience as a starting quarterback, there is none, but Mullen is confident that he will perform. Jones appeared in nine games last year, right behind Kyle Trask, and recorded 18 completions on 32 attempts for 221 yards. He has good experience, and Coach Mullen seems positive that he will be able to lead the team.

Game One against FAU

Coach Mullen mentioned that Florida Atlantic University has some guys back offensively but defensively they have a very veteran coaching staff as well as defensive players.

“It seems like each year for game one we are playing a new coaching staff or new parts of a coaching staff where you have no idea what they are going to do,” said Mullen.

The Gators will play FAU at home on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.