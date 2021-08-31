Rays Extend their Win Streak

The Tampa Bay Rays remain the hottest team in baseball beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

With a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, it’s easy to see why the Rays hold a 7-game lead on the AL East. The Rays have won 8 straight games and 12 of the last 13 games. No other team comes close to that figure. The Rays currently hold the best record in the American League and 2nd best in all of baseball.

Patiño, Lowe Shine

Luis Patiño started the season between the minors and majors but solidified himself as an integral part of the rotation. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out 5 over 5 2/3 innings at Tropicana Field last night. This is the first time that Patiño won two consecutive games that he started in his young career.

“Leadoff Lowe” earned his nickname last night with a first-inning first-pitch home run off of Nick Pivetta.

https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/1432485406625476611

Brandon Lowe now has 31 career homers off of first pitches. He added two hits with two RBI’s and two walks to help secure the 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston Struggles on and off the Diamond

From Boston’s perspective, it seems as it couldn’t have gone any worse. The COVID-19 list reached four players: Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Kiké Hernández, and Christian Arroyo. On the field, Nick Pivetta gave up four runs on six hits in four innings while the bullpen added two more runs on the night.

Looking Towards Tonight’s Matchup

The Rays remain 7 games ahead of the Yankees and 9 games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East. The Rays will play the Red Sox tonight at 7:10 pm at Tropicana Field. Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Rays (7-4) while the Red Sox have not named a starter for Tuesday’s game.