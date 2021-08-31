Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates with teammate Mike Zunino (10) after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Rays Remain Hot, Take Down the Red Sox

Ethan Sanabria August 31, 2021 Baseball, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays, Uncategorized 77 Views

Rays Extend their Win Streak

The Tampa Bay Rays remain the hottest team in baseball beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

With a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, it’s easy to see why the Rays hold a 7-game lead on the AL East. The Rays have won 8 straight games and 12 of the last 13 games. No other team comes close to that figure. The Rays currently hold the best record in the American League and 2nd best in all of baseball. 

Patiño, Lowe Shine

Luis Patiño started the season between the minors and majors but solidified himself as an integral part of the rotation. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out 5 over 5 2/3 innings at Tropicana Field last night. This is the first time that Patiño won two consecutive games that he started in his young career.

“Leadoff Lowe” earned his nickname last night with a first-inning first-pitch home run off of Nick Pivetta.

https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/1432485406625476611

Brandon Lowe now has 31 career homers off of first pitches. He added two hits with two RBI’s and two walks to help secure the 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston Struggles on and off the Diamond

From Boston’s perspective, it seems as it couldn’t have gone any worse. The COVID-19 list reached four players: Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Kiké Hernández, and Christian Arroyo. On the field, Nick Pivetta gave up four runs on six hits in four innings while the bullpen added two more runs on the night.

Looking Towards Tonight’s Matchup

The Rays remain 7 games ahead of the Yankees and 9 games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East. The Rays will play the Red Sox tonight at 7:10 pm at Tropicana Field. Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Rays (7-4) while the Red Sox have not named a starter for Tuesday’s game.

Tags

About Ethan Sanabria

Ethan Sanabria is a second-year telecommunications student on the digital film and television production track at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for the Florida Flight basketball team and currently helps the production of WUFT news facebook lives. You can reach Ethan on any of his social media or at Ethansanabria@ufl.edu.

Check Also

Orioles Break 19-Game Losing Streak

The Baltimore Orioles broke their 19-game losing streak after defeating the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties