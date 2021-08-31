Emory Jones Ready for 2021 Season

It is officially game week for the first time for the Florida Gators in 2021. Since the ending of last season, there has been a buzz around Emory Jones and his abilities going into this year. Ahead of Saturday’s opener against FAU, Jones met with the media and shared his thoughts on the upcoming game.

Emotions on Being QB1

After backing up Kyle Trask in 2020 and being a wildcat option, Jones started off the press conference by telling world that he has put in the work and is ready.

“I’m competing everyday and trying to get better everyday. I’ve waited my turn and now I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

He then talked about the responsibility of being the starting quarterback for a program as big as UF’s. He said how it is his job to keep everyone accountable and working hard.

Once on the field, Jones was asked what he is most excited for this year.

“All the fans being back in the swamp. I’m ready to see the atmosphere and for the swamp to light back up.”

https://twitter.com/GatorsUpdate/status/1419015844974272512

Rhythm On and Off the Field

Jones emphasized the hard work that the offense has been doing since the offseason, especially with his receivers.

“We have been working our tail off, gelling together, and improving our chemistry.”

Before games, Emory Jones says he has listened to the same pregame playlist since high school. What is the first song on the playlist? Cross the Country by Migos

When asked to sing a verse, Jones declined.

Importance of Coach Mullen

Lastly, the QB praised Coach Mullen and is thankful Mullen will utilize all of his abilities.

In previous years, Jones has been a threat on the ground, but the question will be if he can capitalize throwing the ball this year.

https://twitter.com/eXjones6/status/1417179660698492939

The Florida Gators will kick off their season Saturday night home against FAU at 7:30 p.m. with Emory Jones under center.