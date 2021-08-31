UF Volleyball Faces Stanford

The No. 5 University of Florida Women’s Volleyball team is set to continue their season tonight facing No. 20 Stanford.

The Gators are currently 3-0 after sweeping the Hornet Invitational on Friday and Saturday. This is the 24th time in UF program history that they kicked off the season with a 3-0 start. They defeated San Francisco, UC Davis, and Sacramento State in the invitational. The team continues their California road trip Tuesday to take on Stanford.

Preview

The Cardinal are also undefeated to start the season with 3-0 record. After just one weekend of play, the Gators are second in the nation in hitting percentage, with a .408 clip. The Gators are also 10th in the nation for opponent hitting percentage, sitting at .067. Florida redshirt senior Lauren Forte has been a notable player for the team so far. Forte is seventh in the nation for blocks per set at 2.00 and ranks in the top 10 in hitting percentage.

During the Sacramento State match, Florida’s strong offense was led by T’ara Ceasar, with 12 kills, and Thayer Hall, with 10 kills. Forte had 7 kills, ending with a .636 clip. Marlie Monserez finished with 4 kills for her team and .413 hitting efficiency.

The last time both of these teams met up was in September of 2019, when Sanford defeated Florida in straight sets. Tuesday night’s matchup marks the team’s 13th meet-up with Florida at a 5-7 disadvantage. This game is also Stanford’s home opener.

With the team’s win against the UC Davis Aggies, Head Coach Mary Wise claimed her 900th win during her time with Florida. Wise is making history as being the second female in division 1 to reach that amount of victories at a single school.

Mary Wise wins 900th match as Florida grabs automatic qualifying berth for the #NCAAVB tournament! pic.twitter.com/S2UOlG2NOO — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 26, 2017

This top 25 matchup will take place at Maples Pavilion with first serve set for 8pm. Coverage of the game starts at 7:40 on WRUF 98.1 FM/850 AM.