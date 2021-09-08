LSU Hosts McNeese State on Saturday

LSU plays McNeese State and a member of head coach Ed Orgeron’s family on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Ahead of the game, Orgeron previewed his emotions and thoughts on the team, including a player transferring back to the Tigers.

LSU dropped out of the rankings after losing 38-27 to No. 16 UCLA on Saturday. Still, Orgeron said the team was in good spirits once they got to practice on Monday and had a tough practice on Tuesday. They believe they are a good football team with a long season ahead of them. Quarterback Max Johnson went 26-for-46 to amass 330 passing yards. He threw 3 touchdowns and one interception.

Since the Tigers played their first game in Los Angeles, Saturday will be their home opener. Orgeron says he’s excited for players and staff to experience their first game in Tiger Stadium.

Orgeron vs. Orgeron

There’s a little twist in this game for Ed Orgeron. Orgeron’s son, Cody, plays quarterback for the Cowboys.

Though McNeese State lost its first game of the season to West Florida 42-36, Coach O was impressed with his son’s play. Cody went 30-48 and collected 396 yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron has received many requests for tickets to the game. Coach O’s mom is coming to town, staying at the suite in his house.

Bradford’s Return as a Transfer

Orgeron said Kevontre Bradford has not been cleared to play yet. Bradford played in five games at LSU during the 2020-2021 season, then transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason. However, after a few months as a Sooner, he reentered the transfer portal in August.

Coach O said he told Bradford before he left that he always has a home at LSU if he wants to come back.

Bradford has enrolled in classes and awaits a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA.

Sissy Blue

No one asked Orgeron about his comment to a fan, which has launched merchandise line.

“Bring your ass on, in your sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron shouted. The website sissyblue.com will sell shirts and distribute the profits to UCLA student-athletes, the LA Times reports.

How to Watch

The game will broadcast on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.