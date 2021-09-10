High School Football matchups around the area

There are a few High School Football matchups tonight around the area. Eastside vs. Buchholz and Dixie County vs. Williston will both kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

Eastside Rams vs. Buchholz Bobcats

The Eastside Rams have not started the season the way they were expecting as they sit currently at 0-2. Eastside suffered tough losses to P.K. Yonge and Middleburg. They will look to get their first win of the season tonight as they face Buchholz.

The Rams should look to use junior running back Darian Smith. Smith has 18 carries averaging 6.9 yards per carry and has rushed for 125 yards scoring one touchdown. Rams quarterback Holden Johnson has 20 out of 50 passing attempts for 201 yards in two games. Johnson has thrown for two touchdowns and looks to throw more as he faces an undefeated Bobcats team.

Buchholz will look to advance their record to 3-0 tonight. The offense should evolve around Creed Whittemore, as he has thrown for 218 yards and threw four touchdowns so far this season. The Bobcats can find many ways to open the offense through the running game and passing game.

Dixie County Bears vs. Williston Red Devils

The Williston Red Devils are currently 0-2 this season and look to win in their matchup tonight against the Dixie County Bears. The Bears lost their first matchup of the season against the Suwannee but have won their last matchup against Trenton due to a forfeit. (1-1).

Williston will need to increase their offensive approach if they plan on defeating the Bears by attacking with the run and passing game. The Red Devils will also need to play tough defense as the Bears will have a tough matchup against Dixie County’s offensive scheme.

Dixie County will look to increase their record to 1-1 with great offense and defensive play from their starters tonight as they go against a quick offense in the Red Devils.