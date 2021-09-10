Old Rivalry New Game

This weekend a rivalry from the days of the Southwest Conference gets renewed after a seven-year hiatus as the Arkansas Razorbacks battle the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns. The rivalry dates back to 1894.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks are coming off a 38-17 win against Rice. As a seven-point underdog, the Razorbacks have upset on their minds the Razorbacks also having bragging rights going into this game since they won their last meeting back in 2014.

Over previous seasons the Razorbacks have been a cellar dweller in both the SEC and the SEC West. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has respect for the Longhorns football team.

Coach Pittman is very aware of the history the two schools share together during their days as Southwest Conference Rivals and has educated his players about the history of the game.

Texas

The Longhorns are coming off a 38-18 win over 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions Louisiana Lafayette. Like the Arkansas the Longhorns have had their share of drama over the past seasons.

Since the departure of coach Mack Brown Texas has not been able to find a suitable replacement for the coach who last won them the National Championship in 2005.

The first victim of the Brass from Texas was former Florida Defensive coordinator Charlie Strong. Strong was under intense pressure from donors, and alumni who expect championships in Austin. He was shown the door quicker than a mediocre CBS sitcom.

Next on the chopping block was Tom Herman who lead the Houston Cougars to their first-ever New Years’ Six Bowl Win against the Garnet and Gold. He was given 4 years and was shown the door by the donors, and Alumni.

Currently, they have a coach who has had some issues in his past when he was coaching at USC. Now he is given a second chance thanks to Nick Saban hiring him as offensive coordinator for the NFL factory we know as Alabama. Time will tell if he is given his pink slips I guess in this case orange slips by Texas.

I am looking forward to watching a great game with so much history behind it and makes me miss the old rivalries of yesteryear.