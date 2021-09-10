Todd Grantham, Zachary Carter, more talk Week 2

After starting the season with a victory against FAU, it’s time for the Gators to take their talents south. Florida’s Zachary Carter and more talk about the Gators’ next game against USF in Tampa.

Takeaways from Week 1

Through three quarters, the Gators allowed zero points from the FAU offense. The Gators’ defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, liked that his players took the game in full stride.

Senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter led the way defensively with three sacks, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Gervon Dexter recovered both fumbles.

Grantham was also pleased by the defense’s ability to make adjustments between drives.

Quarterback Emory Jones struggled in his first college start. He threw for 113 yards and a touchdown but also threw two interceptions. Jones said he would watch tape immediately after the FAU game. He said he saw multiple things to improve on going into week two.

Taking on the USF Bulls

Looking to the week two game, the Gators aim to start the season 2-0. If they win, head coach Dan Mullen will record his 100th career win as a head coach.

In a press conference, Todd Grantham said that he plans to run more press coverage against USF.

Grantham said he aims to do that because of how accurate quarterbacks are. This plan, he said, will force the opposing quarterbacks have to be even more accurate

Zachary Carter on playing in Tampa

As was the case with opening week against FAU, the game against USF will be an in-state game. Gators head coach Dan Mullen said he enjoys these kinds of games because of the rivalries the players have with one another.

For multiple players on the Gators, like Zachary Carter, this game will be somewhat of a homecoming. Being from the Tampa area, Zachary Carter said he has been looking forward to this game for a long time.

The Gators will play USF on Sept. 11 at noon.