A Look Around the SEC

Week 3 was a busy one in the Southeastern Conference.

Ready for a full day of #SECFB? pic.twitter.com/hmLqM1HPfN — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 18, 2021

Saturday was a full day of SEC play, with Florida and Alabama taking the spot of the top conference matchup.

Florida vs. Alabama

The Florida Gators put up quite a fight against the Crimson Tide Saturday. The game started off rocky for the Gators in the first half, with top-ranked Alabama leading the scoreboard 21-3. There was a surge in Florida’s offense during the second half, and they had the potential to tie the game. They ultimately fell to Alabama by only two points, with many pointing to the missed extra point in the third quarter by kicker Chris Howard.

Coach Dan Mullen started QB Emory Jones for this matchup. He completed an interception, along with 17 of 27 passes for 181 yards, while Alabama’s QB Bryce Young threw three touchdowns and completed 22 of 35 passes for 233 yards. Many fans were disappointed by Jones’ slow starts and the fact that he wasn’t Anthony Richardson.

This marked the Crimson Tide’s eighth straight victory against the Gators since 2009.

Dan Mullen explains that the rowdy fans make the home-field advantage, and he encourages Gator fans to show out for the Tennessee matchup just like they did for Alabama.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explains some of the issues his team ran into.

Up next Florida is hosting the Tennessee Volunteers and will be heading into the matchup 2-1, while Alabama is taking on Sothern Miss.

Other SEC matchups

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into week four 3-0 after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. They finished 40-13. The dawgs are hitting the road to take on Vanderbilt, while South Caroline is set to face Kentucky.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is excited for Bulldog fans to travel to Nashville.

Moving on to Texas A&M, the Aggies defeated New Mexico 34-0 in week three. The Aggies play their first ranked team Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expresses his excitement to take on Texas A&M but knows it will be a challenge.