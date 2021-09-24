Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars set to play undefeated Arizona Cardinals

Victoria Edwards September 24, 2021 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 33 Views

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to earn their first win of the season under first-year head coach Urban Meyer as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Meanwhile, the undefeated Cardinals are seeking a 3-0 start to the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, left, talks with place kicker Josh Lambo after Lambo missed his second field goal against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The winless meets the undefeated

Jacksonville Jaguars

Wins have been hard to come by for the Jaguars. Jacksonville has struggled in its two opening games of the season, having now lost 17 straight games. Essentially, with a loss on Sunday the Jaguars are on their way to tying with the 1972-73 Houston Oilers for fifth-longest losing streak in NFL history.

Nonetheless, Meyer is echoing to fans to “hang in there” as the team continues to make adjustments.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has struggled throughout his NFL debut, completing 42 of 84 attempts and posting 450 passing yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. But patience is key with the Jaguars as Lawrence continues to adjust to the next level. Firstly, he looks to improve his running when the pocket collapses.

Secondly, connecting with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will be key for the young signal-caller heading into Sunday. Jones Jr. currently leads the team in receiving with 132 yards, 11 receptions and two touchdowns. Furthermore, he is also the only Jaguar with a red zone or end zone target throughout the first two games.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) tries to get past Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Progress report

Sunday will not be an easy day for Meyer’s rebuilding offense. However, that is not to say the Jacksonville Jaguars are not making any improvements. Jacksonville’s defense displayed some signs of progress in week two’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Under new defense coordinator Joe Cullen, Jacksonville’s front has been applying much more pressure. The defense posted three sacks in their contest with the Broncos, improving from one sack logged in week one’s matchup with Houston.

Although, Jacksonville’s defense has allowed 591 passing yards and four touchdowns in two games. Ultimately, Sunday’s showdown should come down to the battle in the trenches.

Arizona Cardinals

The Jaguars are facing a dangerous Arizona team. Most importantly, Jacksonville is going up against a powerful offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are averaging 36 points a game under the young gunslinger.

Murray is making a strong case for MVP candidacy after earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week. This season, he has tossed 689 yards through two games with seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. In addition, he is averaging 10.1 yards per pass attempt. With a cannon arm and dazzling mobility, the Jaguars will need to stay focused on Murray’s passing attack going into week three.

As the Cardinals travel to Jacksonville for week three, kick off is set on Sunday for 1:00 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

Tags

About Victoria Edwards

Check Also

Justin Fields to start for Chicago Bears

Justin Fields will start for the Chicago Bears, head coach Matt Nagy said. Sunday marks …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties