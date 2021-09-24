Buccaneers high-five on sideline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prepare for Week 3 Matchup With Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Rothman September 24, 2021 NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 87 Views

Week 3 of the NFL is here with a matchup of two unbeaten teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers come into the week with wins over the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams were winners over the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and then defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 last Sunday.

Buccaneers

In his second year with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady continues to shine. Through his first two games, Brady leads the league with nine passing touchdowns, with four of them going to his former teammate with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski.

Brady has thrown for 327.5 yards per game, while Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Gronkowski have at least 125 receiving yards. Mike Evans has nine catches for 99 yards.

However, Tampa Bay will likely be without Brown this week, who tested positive for COVID:19.

Defensively, the Buccaneers, who came into the season with one of the top units in the league, have allowed 27 points per game. They will likely be without edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Lavonte David leads the team with 19 tackles. Safety Mike Edwards has recorded two interceptions.

Rams

Matt Stafford has been red-hot to start the season after getting traded to the Rams from the Detroit Lions. He has thrown for 599 yards and five touchdowns, with three of them going to Cooper Kupp.

The 28-year old has 271 yards receiving through his first two games. Darrell Henderson has received the majority of the carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Los Angeles has forced four turnovers, with three of them coming via the interception. Kicker Matt Gay has also started the season out strong, with four field goals and a perfect 7-7 on extra points.

This will be the 27th all-time meeting between the two teams. The Rams have won 19 as well as six of the last seven head-to-head meetings.  Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 26 at 4:25.

