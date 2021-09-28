Cowboys Roll, Rout Eagles 41-21

“Oh no, oh no!” That was Cowboys’ legend Tony Romo’s reaction to Dak Prescott’s injury during week four of the 2020 season. Heading into the year, that dreaded call and a slew of other concerns regarding the Cowboys signal caller rang loud in the minds of Dallas fans. Now, after three weeks and last nights performance on national television, they are silent.

Week three’s Monday Night football contest featured a highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The game was filled with rich story lines. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott returned home to AT&T Stadium for the first time since his gruesome injury in 2020.

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni made his debut in the rivalry. It was not a good one. The Cowboys dominated the Eagles and coasted to a 41-21 victory.

Dak’s Dominance

Prescott looked back once, and only once on Monday night. During the pregame, he grew emotional and shed a tear when reflecting back on his injury and the road back.

Dak Prescott teared up before playing in his first home game in nearly one year. It's good to have him back 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T862aDhJP4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2021

Once the game started, it was full steam ahead. Prescott had a nearly perfect 1st quarter, going 8/9 for 110 passing yards and a touchdown. Moreover, it was not a fluke. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Prescott has completed 77.5% of his passes this season, the 2nd-highest mark by any quarterback through 3 games during the Super Bowl era. After the game, Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy praised his quarterback.

Last year, prior to his injury, Prescott was in the middle of the MVP discussion. This year, if his quality of play remains, he will find himself in a similar conversation.

Sanders’ Lack of Touches

Two carries for 27 yards. That was the final stat line on the ground for Eagles star running back, Miles Sanders. Sanders completed the first two years of his career under Doug Pederson, and was thought to be underutilized by the Eagles former head coach. Philadelphians hoped Nick Sirianni would change that. He has not.

Through three games, Sanders is yet to get more than 15 carries. Eagles rookie Kenneth Gainwell has been surprisingly productive, but Sanders lack of touches is still puzzling.

I can’t believe the stubbornness to not run the ball with Miles Sanders and help the struggling QB. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) September 28, 2021

Sirianni stated that poor game flow contributed to Sanders lack of involvement.

As Kevin said, if the rookie head coach has any intentions of helping out Jalen Hurts, it starts with utilizing Sanders.

NFC East Outlook

New year, same division. Through three weeks, the NFC East has a combined record of 4-8. One teams is winless, and only one team is above .500. Ultimately, its the Cowboys for the taking. Even so, when is it not.

The NFC East appears stuck in a rebuild.

In year three of Daniel Jones and year two of Joe Judge, the Giants seemed to have made little progress.

In year two of Ron Rivera, the Washington Football Team is improving but still without a quarterback.

In year one of Nick Sirianni and essentially year one of Jalen Hurts, the Eagles appear to be going backwards.

That said, heading into week four, all seems right in the NFC East. Amidst the chaos, all four teams still have a chance. The Cowboys have the potential to run away with it, but don’t be so quick to give them the title. As Stephen A Smith likes to say, just wait because when it comes to the Cowboys, “What can go wrong, will go wrong.”

The @dallascowboys are atop the NFC East after their blowout win. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5Q0V2iz87 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 28, 2021

What’s Next

In week four, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Monday Night Football battle is between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.