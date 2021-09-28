Todd Grantham previews the first road SEC game for the Gators this season

Florida Gators football will be on the road this upcoming weekend against the 4-0 Kentucky Wildcats following the 38-14 home win against long-time rival, University of Tennesee.

The Gators held the Volunteers to 14 points in the second half, after allowing two touchdowns in the first half. The defense showed out for a total of 83 tackles, 25 solo tackles, three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Florida Gators are currently ranked third in the SEC East, suffering from one loss to the number-one-ranked Crimson Tide. Defensive Coordinator, Todd Grantham previewed the first road SEC game for the Gators this season.

Grantham emphasized the challenge that the match-up poses. He also highlighted the strengths of Kentucky’s offense touching on the identity of the Wildcat team.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 16-10 road win at South Carolina. Against the Gamecocks, the Wildcats threw for 102 yards and recorded 230 rushing yards. Junior running back, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 26 carries for 144 yards meanwhile junior, wide receiver, Wan’dale Robinson had seven receptions for 65 yards.

In the 2021 season, Wildcat quarterback, Will Levis has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Grantham went on to emphasize the need for details in the defense to maintain eye control.

This Gator defense is hungry for the road win as they are led by safety Trey Dean III and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate with 26 tackles for the season. The defensive line is led by senior Zachary Carter with four sacks on the season so far.

Grantham acknowledged the aggressive spirit that the Wildcats’ offense is going to show but remained confident in the defense’s readiness to play.

The Gators face the Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday at 7 p.m. You can catch coverage at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.