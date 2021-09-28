Carolina Panthers Excited to Take CJ Henderson

The Carolina Panthers obtained new talent on Monday.

The Panthers were already down a couple players due to injury. During week three Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans, Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn fell to a foot injury in the third quarter. The severity of his injury could potentially cause him to be out the rest of the season.

On top of that, another starter was injured during that same week three matchup. This includes running back Christian McCaffrey, who suffered from a hamstring injury. Head Coach Matt Rhule explains that McCaffrey will be missed for his leadership on the field, but should be back in the next couple games.

New Recruit

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers acquired cornerback CJ Henderson from the Jacksonville Jags in hopes of filling the void on the roster. It was in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold.

Panthers Head Coach Rhule is excited to have Henderson join the team and was someone Carolina was actually looking closely at last year during the draft.

Henderson was the ninth overall pick for the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Panthers gave up a third round draft pick for the cornerback, as well as a 2022 fifth round selection.

CJ Henderson

Henderson started his collegiate football career as a Florida Gator. He appeared in eleven games for Florida, starting five as a Freshman. In his first full season as a starter, the sophomore completed 38 tackles, two sacks, and two fumbles with two interceptions. He started his junior year as a preseason first team All- SEC selection. He finished that season with 33 tackles and one sack, while also being named the first team All-SEC by league coaches. In his final year, he announced his entrance in the 2020 draft.

After being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round, he played 10 games for the franchise. During his NFL debut against the Colts, he was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.