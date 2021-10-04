Urban Meyer Apologizes for Viral Video

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to the team, staff and his family following a viral video of a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap.

What Happened?

After the Jaguars’ trip to Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football, Meyer said he stayed in town to visit his grandchildren. He said they went to dinner Thursday night and that a group next door wanted to take pictures with him.

“There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did,” Meyer said, “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should’ve left.”

The night out with the family ended with a video of Meyer going viral on the internet. The video showed a woman, other than Urban Meyer’s wife, dancing and getting close to the Jaguars coach.

The video sent social media into a frenzy with new angles and images of the interaction surfacing on social media.

Here is the Urban Meyer video which was deleted pic.twitter.com/1VIHEGSl81 — nysportsfan113 (@nysportsfan113) October 3, 2021

The Apology

On Monday, Meyer took the podium to talk to the media and apologize for his actions.

He said he spoke to the players and staff to explain the situation.

“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” he said, “[I] should not have myself in that kind of position.”

When asked about his family’s reaction and if he apologized to them, Meyer said, “Yeah, of course, I did. That’s not me and oh yeah, they were upset.”

Moving Forward

Meyer said he has dealt with similar situations with players under his supervision.

He said he hopes this situation isn’t a distraction moving forward but said he has his concerns.

The Jaguars (0-4) will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.