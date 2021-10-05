Colin Castleton and the Gators face Elon to open season

In just a little over a month, junior forward Colin Castleton and Florida Gators basketball will take the court against Elon to open the 2021-2022 regular season.

On July 4, Colin Castleton announced his return to the Florida Gators following his training for the NBA draft.

In the 2020-2021 season, the Gators came away with 15 wins and 10 losses. In Castleton’s first season with the Gators following transferring from Michigan, he started in 21 out of the 24 games that he played in.

Castleton averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the 2020-21 season.

The 6’11” forward discussed the challenges that last season presented.

In spite of last season’s challenges, Castleton highlighted the hunger within the program following the unfinished business from last season.

He emphasized his trust in the leadership of the program, specifically the coaching staff.

With the Gators adding four new transfers following the loss of two key players to the 2021 NBA Draft, Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis, Castleton discussed the competitive nature and unity within the team.

Castleton exhibited leadership qualities as he discussed the importance of playing as one unit on the court. He accredits playing with unity to coaching and the chemistry within the team that is formed off the court.

He discussed the individual improvements of his game through training with the pros. He also noted that he has been working shooting the ball from beyond the ark.

When asked if he was planning on shooting the ball from three, he responded with “yes, I do.”

With the beginning of the season approaching, the Gators basketball plans on running the floor with an aggressive approach.