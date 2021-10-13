The Cincinnati Bearcats are hosting the UCF Knights. This is the fourth time the Bearcats host the Knights with the game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, at Nippert Stadium at noon.

Looking at the Teams

This isn’t the first time the two teams meet, since 2015 the two teams have met six times. The teams are 3-3 in wins against each other, with the Bearcats winning the last two matchups in 2019 and 2020.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell talks on how they respect the Knights.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are currently 5-0 this season and are currently No. 3 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats look to continue their win streak this season and against the Knights. The Bearcats’ last matchup was against the Temple Owls, and they won 52-3. Cincinnati has 23 straight home wins at Nippert Stadium and have the second-longest home win streak in the nation behind Clemson (31).

The University of Central Florida is currently 3-2 this season and is No.4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights look for another win after beating East Carolina on Oct. 9 with a final score of 20-16. Head Coach Gus Malzahn is now 80-40 in his career as a head coach.

Series Breakdown

As they prepare to take on the Knights, head coach Fickell talks about the team’s talents.

In their first meetup in 2015 the Knights fell short to the Bearcats 52-7 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Knights didn’t stay down for long winning the next three matchups against the Bearcats. In 2016 they won 24-3, in 2017 they won 51-23, and in 2018, 38-13. Their win streak against the Bearcats came to a halt in 2019 with the Bearcats winning 27-24 and in 2020, 36-33. Both teams look for a win as they are tied 3-3 overall.

Looking at the Players

Individual Leaders for the Knights

Rushing- Johnny Richardson, Isaiah Bowser, and Trillion Coles.

Passing- Mikey Keene

Receiving- Ryan O’Keefe, Brandon Johnson, and Amari Johnson

Defense- Bryson Armstrong, Quadric Bullard, Tatum Bethune, and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

Individual Leaders for Cincinnati

Rushing- Jerome Ford, and Desmond Ridder

Passing- Desmond Ridder

Receiving- Alec Pierce, Cameron Young, Leonard Taylor, and Tre Tucker

Defense- Darrian Beavers, Joel Dublanko, and Bryan Cook