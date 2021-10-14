Texas A&M to face Missouri

Preview

Following the biggest upset of week 6, N0.21 Texas A&M will travel to Missouri to take on the 3-3 Tigers in an SEC showdown this Saturday. Oozing with momentum, the Aggies hope to continue their success after their huge 41-38 win over the number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the other hand, the Tigers are looking to surpass the .500 mark when the Aggies visit Columbia. Coming off a 48-35 victory over North Texas, a win allows for Missouri to possibly sneak into the top 25 AP rankings.

In the last 15 contests, the Aggies own a 8-7 advantage over Missouri. However, the Tigers have won the last two matchups between the teams. Kickoff begins at noon at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Keys to Success

Texas A&M: Running Backs

Texas A&M’s running backs played a huge role in their upset over the Tide last week. Their top three backs accounted for 180 total yards against a stout Alabama defense.

If the Aggies hope to win this game, their backs must have success against a week Missouri defense that allows over 500 yards per game.

Unsurprisingly, Missouri allows 300 yards per game on the ground against opponents. Exploiting a weak run game and defense overall bodes well for the possible success for the Aggies this week.

Missouri: Explosive Offense

Tiger’s quarterback, Connor Bazelak, comes into this game closing in on the 1700 milestone in passing yards. With 12 touchdowns opposite to five interceptions, the success of the Tigers offense relies in Bazelak.

Bazelak must get star running back Tyler Badie involved as much as possible to help the offense remain efficient. Badie is coming off a game where he totaled 217 yards on the ground while punching in two touchdowns. Badie has seven touchdowns in the last four games.

Most of Missouri’s success has come from their ability to convert third downs as they are ranked number one in the country on third downs. Keeping their offense on the field and their defense on the sideline will be essential to limiting Aggies scoring opportunities.

Concluding Thoughts:

Texas A&M will look to avoid a letdown when the two teams face off this weekend. The Aggies are expected to win but wont underestimate the Tigers.

Both coaches have been intent on keeping their respective teams focused ahead of the matchup.

Following the win over North Texas, The Tigers believe this is their chance to build a win streak and the Aggies are the perfect test.

The Aggies hope to deride the idea as they look to end the recent losing streak against the Tigers when the game kickoffs at 12.