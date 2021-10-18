UF Freshman Leanne Wong shines in the World Gymnastic Championship

University of Florida freshman Leanne Wong leads all competitors in the all-arounder qualification subdivisions at the Artistic World Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. Leanne Wong finished with a score of 55.748 leading by .049 points over fellow USA gymnast Kayla DiCello.

Wong placed second overall on the floor with a score of 14.000, third place on the balance beam 13.500, and tenth on the uneven bars 13.683.

This is the redemption arch after a disheartened 2020 Tokyo Olympic blunder. Wong was the first alternate in the Olympics and was toted to perform after Simone Biles backed out of the games. Covid-19 had other ideas. She was ineligible for the games after coming into close contact with the virus.

According to FIG Wong said, “It’s so nice to finally get to compete.”

To make the final the top 24 competitors will advance to the final, two competitors per country can make the finals. The final will be held on Thursday after the initial competition finishing Tuesday.

Leanne would be the five American to win gold out of the last six years of competition. The 18-year-old UF athlete looks to make her mark in the competition and win.

