Local high school football matchups this week

Local high school football sees an abundance of action this week over the course of the next two days. Games begin Thursday night.

Thursday Football

The Gainesville Hurricanes (5-2) will host the Ridgeview Panthers (1-6) for a district matchup.

Last week, Gainesville beat Middleburg 36-27, while Ridgeview fell to Matanzas 32-6. In each of the Panther’s last three games, they have scored just six points. The Hurricanes will look capitalize on a struggling Ridgeview team to improve their overall record.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Citizens Field.

The Keystone Heights Indians (7-0) will travel to Pierson Taylor (2-4).

The undefeated Keystone team will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Taylor Wildcats. While the Indians had last week off, the Wildcats took a loss against Crescent City 47-21 on Friday.

Keystone coach Chuck Dickinson said Pierson Taylor will be one of the best coached offensive teams they will play this season. So, going into the matchup, Dickinson will focus on defense.

Dickinson said his team is a “power football team” and worked hard in the offseason to get where they are today.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Friday

Buchholz High School (6-1) will host the Bolles School (6-0) on Friday night.

This matchup will test Buchholz both offensively and defensively. Buchholz coach Mark Whittemore acknowledges Bolles’ strengths going into Friday’s game.

Whittemore will look to be more consistent on offense heading into their matchup against undefeated Bolles.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hall (5-1) will travel to take on Saint Francis Catholic (0-7). Oak Hall head coach RJ Fuhr will look to capitalize on a struggling Saint Francis team.

Fuhr has made tweaks at this week’s practices in preparation for this rivalry game.

Looking ahead, Oak Hall begins playoffs next week. Fuhr said it has been difficult to manage both a rivalry game and impending playoffs this week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Additional Friday night football games:

Union County High School (7-0) vs. Santa Fe High School (0-7) at 7 p.m.

Forest High School (3-4) vs. Hawthorne High School (6-0) at 7:30 p.m.

PK Yonge (4-3) vs. Fort White High School (4-2) at 7:30 p.m.

Newberry High School (4-3) vs. Dixie County High School (3-4) at 7:30 p.m.

Palatka High School (1-5) vs. Eastside High School (0-7) at 7 p.m.

Bradford High School (3-4) vs. Yulee High School (3-4) at 7 p.m.