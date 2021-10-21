LSU and Ole Miss Football Meet For SEC Showdown on Saturday

Week 8 of the college football season presents an exciting matchup between the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels. Both teams are coming off wins a week ago as LSU upset the Florida Gators 49-42 for their fourth victory of the season while Ole Miss defeated Tennessee 31-26 on a late touchdown for their fifth win.

This will also be the first game for Tigers coach Ed Orgeron since announcing he would mutually part ways following the end of the season.

It is also the 110th meeting all-time between these two schools, with LSU holding a 64-41-4 record despite an Ole Miss win vacated due to NCAA ruling.

LSU Key Players

It was all about the run game for LSU a week ago against the Gators. Tyrion Davis-Price broke Leonard Fournette’s rushing record with 287 yards. He ran the ball 36 times and scored three touchdowns after running for 147 yards two scores a week earlier against Kentucky.

Despite only 24 pass attempts, quarterback Max Johnson threw for three touchdowns, all to Jaray Jenkins. Johnson has now thrown for 20 touchdown passes in seven games this year. Defensively, LSU will once again be without their top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is recovering from a procedure on his foot.

Ole Miss Key Players

The big question heading into this week will be the status of quarterback Matt Corral. He ran the ball 30 times against Tennessee for 195 yards as well as threw for 231 in their air. If he cannot play, freshman Luke Altymer, who has thrown only four passes all year, would next be in line to start.

Ole Miss Chance Campbell leads the team with 46 tackles, followed by Otis Reese and Mark Robinson. However, as a team, they are allowing 30.17 points per game, though have scored at least 40 in four of their six games.

This matchup will take place on Saturday, October 23, at 3:30 p.m. Also, former quarterback Eli Manning will also be having his number retired during this game. Following this, LSU will have two weeks to prepare for Alabama while Ole Miss will play Auburn on October 30.