Tennessee Hits the Road for a Matchup with Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 2-2 SEC) take on the fourth ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this week in hopes of bouncing back after a close loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. In a bizarre game, where Ole Miss had to evacuate the field because fans were throwing golf balls at head coach Lane Kiffin, the Volunteers came up short in Rebels territory to narrowly fall 31-26.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a blowout victory over Mississippi State 49-9. Bryce Young torched the Bulldogs defense, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Despite losing to Texas A&M two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide find themselves back in the top four after the dominating win.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide Look to Win 15th Straight Against Tennessee

The Volunteers are seeking their first win over the Tide since 2006 and their first win over a ranked Alabama team since 1999. However, the Tide have won 32 straight games against SEC East opponents.

Josh Heupel, the head coach for the Vols, is facing Alabama for the first time in his career, hoping to halt the 15 year win streak the Tide hold over the Vols. Despite the streak, Heupel said his team has had a good week of preparation and are excited to head to Tuscaloosa.

By the Numbers

The Vols have one of the fastest paced offenses this year, running 2.9 plays per minute for an average of 75.7 offensive snaps snaps. This fast paced offense has allowed the Vols to average 39.3 points per game and the team loves to run the ball. Tennessee averages 473 yards per game, with 249.1 yards coming on the ground. The Tennessee offensive line will have their toughest test of the season, as they will hope to contain the Alabama defensive line, who had seven sacks against Mississippi State. Four of those sacks came from linebacker Will Anderson Jr. who leads the nation in tackles for loss.

Tennessee is also dealing with some injuries, with starting QB Hendon Hooker being day-to-day with a right leg injury. Hooker plays a huge role in the Volunteer offense, ranking fifth nationally in passer rating and second in the SEC. If Hooker is unable to play, Joe Milton would start for the Vols.

On the other side, Young ranks first in passer rating in the SEC. Young has only thrown three interceptions on the year, along with throwing for 2,082 yards and 24 touchdowns. The impressive numbers has made Young a contender for the Heisman Trophy. Moreover, Saban has been very impressed with the Young has been able to stay calm in big games this year.