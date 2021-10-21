Magic Fall to Spurs in Season Opener

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 123-97 Wednesday night. The Magic had six players score more than 10 points.

The Magic jumped up by seven points mid way through the first quarter and led 17-10. After their initial run, the Magic were outscored 113-80 over the remaining 42 minutes. Orlando lost every quarter.

The Spurs spread out their scoring as five players scored at least 15 points. Second year player Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 19 points off the bench. Lonnie Walker IV also chipped in 17 points from the bench.

Mo Bamba led Orlando’s scoring attack with 18 points. He would also grab four rebounds, dish out four assists, and deny four shots. The big man also showed off his range knocking down three shots from behind the arc.

Orlando’s Youth Shows

With point guards Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams out due to injury, Orlando turned to Cole Anthony. The second year guard out of the University of North Carolina shot just 25% (3 of 12), scoring 10 points. While he grabbed five rebounds and had four assist, Anthony accumulated three turnovers.

Turnovers were not just an issue for Anthony. Bamba and rookie point guard Jalen Suggs each had three turnovers. That’s nine turnovers between Anthony, Bamba, and Suggs. The Spurs had eight turnovers as a team.

On top of ball security, scoring was an issue. While Orlando was able to win the rebound battle (44-43), the squad shot 40.7% from the field and 31% from three. In comparison, the Spurs shot 50% from the field and 43.3% from three.

Suggs, who had 10 points shot 3-for-14. Point guard R.J. Hampton shot 2-for-8 and shooting guard Ignas Brazdeikis shot 1-for-6.

However, rookie Franz Wagner played well. He scored 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting, blocked two shots, and even got a steal.

What’s Next?

The Magic look to bounce back on Friday as they host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m.

The Knicks are coming off of a double overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Former Magic guard Evan Fournier had 32 points and four steals in that game.