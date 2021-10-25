Monday Night Football: Saints at Seahawks

Week 7 of Monday Night Football will see the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. The Saints are 3-2 coming off a bye week, and the Seahawks are 2-4. The Saints are currently second in the NFL in defense but 32nd on offense. Meanwhile, with a smaller ranking gap, the Seahawks are 24th in defense and 27th in offense in the NFL. The Saints’ defense should make it difficult for the Seahawks to get high numbers on the scoreboard. The Seahawks are ranked slightly higher than the Saints in passing, but the Saints have a bit better rushing stats.

Saints Facing Obstacles

The Saints head coach, Sean Payton, highlighted how the team needs to get in the red zone more in future games.

The week 7 final injury report claimed wrote that four Saints players are officially ruled out, with several others questionable to play. Wide receiver Deonte Harris, quarterback Taysom Hill, running back Dwayne Washington, and defensive end Payton Turner will be out for tonight’s game. Chris Hogan, a 34-year-old wide receiver chose to retire from the NFL for good this week. In addition to a hurricane, combatting these injuries has been a challenge for the Saints.

Seahawks Without Star Quarterback

The Seahawks will be without their star quarterback, Russell Wilson. Wilson will be sidelined until at least Week 9 with a finger injury. Geno Smith will be filling in as quarterback for Wilson. Here is what head coach Pete Carroll had to say about that.

Coach Carroll spoke about focusing on what they can control as a team. Therefore, they can’t control that Wilson is out with an injury, but they can control how they will adapt and move forward.

Coach Carroll has struggled this year with a 2-4 start, losing his star quarterback and struggling defensively. Caesars Sportbook lists the Saints as four-point road favorites. The kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at Lumen Field, and the game will be aired on ESPN.