Around the SEC: Week 8 Recap

There were five games that took place across the SEC in week eight. Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 in Little Rock, Arkansas. This was the first time since 1944 that Arkansas played an in-state opponent. Twelfth-ranked Ole Miss defeated LSU 31-17 for the first time since 2015. Ole Miss’ in-state rival, Mississippi State, traveled to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. This was Miss. State’s first time playing in Nashville since 2009. The Bulldogs won 45-6 and improved to 4-3 on the season. Lastly, Alabama and Texas A&M easily won their games. Alabama beat Tennessee 52-24, and Texas A&M won 44-14 over South Carolina.

LSU at #12 Ole Miss

Ole Miss improved to 6-1 on the season after defeating LSU. Ole Miss trailed 7-0 early in the game before Corral and the Rebels’ offense exploded. Corral and the Rebels offense scored 31 unanswered points in the second and third quarter. LSU scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to make the game 31-17, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Corral went 18/23 for 185 yards and one touchdown through the air. Running backs, Snoop Connor and Jerrion Ealy, combined for 214 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Ole Miss was ranked 12th in the country entering their game against LSU, but are ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2015 as a result of their victory. The 10th-ranked Rebels travel to Auburn this weekend to take on the 18-ranked Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Tennessee at #4 Alabama

Fourth-ranked Alabama routed Tennessee in “The Third Saturday in October” for the 15th-straight year. The Volunteers kept the game close in the first half trailing 21-14 heading into halftime. Tennessee even kept it close heading into the fourth quarter trailing 24-17. However, this was short lived as Alabama exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee could only muster one touchdown. Bryce Young completed 72% of his passes while throwing for 371 yards and two touchdowns. Young also added 42 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. also added 107 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Previewing Week 9 of the SEC

There are only four games in the SEC this week, but three of these matchups can be season-defining games for each of these teams. Florida and Georgia renew their rivalry in Jacksonville on CBS at 3:30. Florida is looking to avoid a .500 record through their first eight games of the season. Meanwhile, Georgia is looking to continue steamrolling opponents on their way to a possible SEC East Division Championship. The Gators offense will have to play a perfect game if they expect to win against the Bulldog defense who have allowed 46 points all season.

Auburn is looking to take sole possession of second-place in the SEC West with a victory against the Rebels. Meanwhile, if Ole Miss wins, they will be tied with Alabama for first-place in the SEC West. This matchup is a pivotal game in the division race which could have NY6 and playoff implications. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Lastly, 12th-ranked Kentucky travels to take on Mississippi State in Starkville at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network. Kentucky is coming off a bye week and looking to get their first win in Starkville since 2008. Mississippi State and Will Rogers will look to keep airing the ball out against a Kentucky defense who forced six turnovers against the Bulldogs last year. Kentucky is 3-9 against State since they last won in Starkville, but are 3-2 in their last five matchups against the Bulldogs.