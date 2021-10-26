Saints Edge Out Seahawks During Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks had a rough start to their week, losing 13-10 against the New Orleans Saints Monday evening. The Seahawks, who are now 2-5 on the season and 0-3 in home games, sit in last place of the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Saints improve their record to 4-2 and rank second behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Seahawks Play a Weak Offense

Although New Orleans earned a fair win in Seattle, there’s still a lot of potential for the Seahawks to comeback this season. Their best shot at success: strengthening their offense. With star quarterback Russell Wilson on the bench due to finger surgery, Geno Smith got his second start with the Seahawks.

Smith opened the game with a deep pass to DK Metcalf for 84 yards and a touchdown less than five minutes after kickoff.

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1452794332436570112?s=20

However, the veteran backup was unable to get the ball to the end zone again. Smith was sacked by the Saints five times and only completed 12 of 22 pass attempts. The only other points Seattle put on the board came from Jason Myers’ 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. Myers missed his two other field goal attempts.

With Russell Wilson out for potentially three more weeks, his value on the team has become evident. Even Coach Pete Carroll made remarks about Wilson in a postgame press conference.

“Let’s say it this way: I’ve been here a long time. And if we didn’t have Russell, I probably wouldn’t have been here a long time. One of the winningest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. And it will be really fun when he comes back and plays football again for us this year,” Carroll said.

But until then, the team’s offense will have to step up as they rely on Smith to get the job done.

Kamara and Davis Carry Saints to Victory

A large portion of the Saints success came from Alvin Kamara. The star running back had 30 touches, 179 yards, and a touchdown. Kamara caught 10 out of 11 of his targets in what became his record-breaking game. He is now the fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 rushing and receiving yards, as celebrated by the Saints on Twitter.

King Kamara 👑@A_kamara6 becomes the fastest player in the NFL to reach 3000 rushing AND receiving yards in just 66 games- 4 games faster than the previous leader 😎😤 pic.twitter.com/1DxbaeLYts — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 26, 2021

But aside from Kamara’s strong game, the Saint’s were far from perfect throughout the night. QB Jameis Winston was sacked twice during the game. Additionally, the Saints only converted two first downs out of 13 attempts during third down. The rest of New Orleans’ points came from the consistency of rookie kicker Brian Johnson. He nailed both of his field goal attempts for 21 and 33 yards.

On the defensive end, linebacker Demario Davis had a phenomenal game. He had 10 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a passed defensed. His standout performance earned praises on Twitter.

Is there an argument for anyone besides #Saints LB Demario Davis being NFL player of the week? — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) October 26, 2021

Overall, the Saints put up a relentless fight to earn their victory over the Seahawks.

Up Next

The New Orleans Saints will be heading back home in hopes of dethroning the top-ranked Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has won four straight and will be ready for the action on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be staying home to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming off of a Week 7 bye.