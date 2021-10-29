Brenton Cox Excited to Play Former Georgia Teammates

Brenton Cox Jr. would love to win this Saturday against his former team. While there’s no bad blood between him and the Bulldogs, he’d love to win the game and showcase his abilities.

Cox and the rest of the Florida Gators will be playing the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in one of the hottest rivalries in college football.

Cox’s Relationship With Georgia

The junior linebacker is playing in his third season in the NCAA and second season with the Gators. All of his attention is on helping the Gators win, but in his one year with the Bulldogs, Cox made some friendships that he still holds onto.

He was with the Bulldogs at the same time as the majority of the offense, so he’s very familiar with the players. He hopes to play well against his former team and put his skills on display.

Cox doesn’t feel the need to prove them wrong, but he does want to show his old friends how he’s improved.

Bulldogs to Watch Out For

Transfer quarterback JT Daniels started off the season as the starter, but a lat injury has kept him out since week one. Senior Stetson Bennett has started in his place and been one of the best passers in the SEC. Cox called out his mobility as something the Gators need to keep an eye on.

Cox mentioned offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as a good friend of his from the Bulldogs’ team. He and Salyer have been friends since they were kids, and he said it’s always a great matchup. Beside that dual, he expects a great competition in the trenches this week.

He and the defensive line will be presented with a tough matchup against the Bulldogs’ strong offensive line. However, he’s also seen how much of a threat Georgia’s defensive line is. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis and the rest of their front seven will present the Gators with a tough challenge.

What the Gators Need to Do

Cox knows avoiding mistakes will be key against Georgia. They’re the No. 1 team in the country, so the Gators don’t have a very wide margin of error.

Cox expects quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson to bring their all this Saturday. If the Florida wants to upset Georgia, the quarterbacks will need to play smart and limit mistakes. They’re tough matchups for defenses, so Cox knows they have the skills to make this happen.

While the players need show up in a big way, so do the fans. Since the game takes place in a neutral site in Jacksonville, the stadium is even parts Florida and Georgia. The stadium is split down the middle and the rivalry spills off the field and into the stands.

Cox has been on both sides of the rivalry and know just how intense it gets.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 and coverage will start here at 11:30.