Florida NFL Teams In Action

This Sunday it will be great to be a resident of the sunshine state as all the Florida NFL teams will be in action.

Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are coming off a 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Sunday the Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans to take on NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Last year the Saints won both regular-season games but got their payback as they beat the Saints in the playoffs. The Saints are coming off a sloppy win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows how tough it is to beat the Saints, and how games against them are almost always decided by turnovers.

Jacksonville

The Jaguars finally ended their 20 game losing streak with a win against the Dolphins in London. After a bye last week the Jaguars will travel to the pacific northwest to battle the struggling Seattle Seahawks.

The Jaguars this season have had their share of on, and off-the-field issues including injuries to key players. The Jaguars are getting all-pro linebacker Myles Jack back from injury which will significantly help their young defense.

The Seahawks have had their struggles this season especially when MVP caliber quarterback Russell Wilson went out with a finger injury.

Miami

The Dolphins this season have had a rough season to this point. They were a projected dark horse playoff contender, but they are now fighting to stay at five hundred. They are coming off a loss to the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons which marks the team’s sixth straight loss.

The success has been lacking for the Dolphins to the point where rumors about the quarterback position were showing up. Coach Brain Flores, however, has confidence in Tua Tagovailoa and is not worried about looming trade rumors.

This week they will be playing the Buffalo Bills who beat them 35-0 in week 2. The Dolphins need to win this game to still be alive for a chance at the playoffs. The Dolphins need to ignore the outside drama and focus on beating a top team in the AFC which will give them the confidence the team desperately needs.