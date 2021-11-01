Jags Suffer 24-Point Loss in Seattle Off Their Bye Week

After they prevailed over the Miami Dolphins in London in week six, the Jacksonville Jaguars received a 13-day hiatus before they lost 31-7 to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Jacksonville drops to 1-6 this season, while Seattle picks up its first home win this season and improves to 3-5 overall.

First Half

Seattle jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. In his third consecutive start with Russell Wilson injured, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith capped off a 10-play, 80-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown since 2014. On fourth and goal, Smith leaped over the line of scrimmage and just barely extended the football across the goal line.

In the second quarter, Smith threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf. The completion marked Smith’s 14th straight to begin the contest — the longest streak by any quarterback this season.

The Seahawks held Jacksonville scoreless in the opening half. In four drives, the Jaguars punted twice and turned the ball over twice. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an interception — the rookie’s ninth pick this season — to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

On their ensuing possession, the Jaguars rolled the dice on fourth and six and failed to convert. With only seconds to spare in the half, Seattle kicker Jason Myers split the uprights from 31 yards out to take a 17-point advantage.

Second Half

The Seahawks received the ball to open the second half but quickly went three and out. On their next drive, Metcalf caught another touchdown reception.

The Jaguars punted twice and turned the ball over on downs twice before they finally broke the shutout following the two-minute warning. On fourth and five from the Seattle nine-yard line, Jacksonville went for it. Lawrence found wide receiver Jamal Agnew in the end zone for his first career touchdown reception.

In desperation mode, the Jaguars attempted an onside kick, but Seahawks running back Travis Homer returned it for a final insurance touchdown.

Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett caught a season-high 12 receptions for 142 yards — his 13th career 100+ yard game. On defense, Seattle safety Jamal Adams recorded a season-high 10 tackles.

Despite the lackluster performance, the Jaguars had a few standout performances. Recently acquired tight end Dan Arnold led Jacksonville with eight receptions for 68 yards. Linebacker Josh Allen sacked Smith twice and made four tackles for loss.

Looking Ahead

The Jaguars will return to the Sunshine State to prepare for their week-nine matchup against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Seahawks receive a bye before they head to Green Bay to face the Packers in week 10.