Around the SEC: Week Nine

In a weekend that saw nine Top-25 teams lose, the SEC was not exempt from the drama.

Bulldogs Bully the Gators

The Gators and the Bulldogs traveled to Jacksonville for Saturday’s annual neutral-site matchup. The Bulldogs won 34-7 and clinched the SEC East Title.

After failing to score in the first quarter, the closing minutes of the first half were all Georgia needed to put the game away. The Bulldogs scored 24 points in the second quarter. Twenty-one of those points came in the final two minutes of the first half.

Georgia pick-six 🔥 Bulldogs are dominating the first half (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/ZcVN1cnKPy — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 30, 2021

Georgia would hold Florida scoreless until about three minutes left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Emory Jones led a 10 play, 89-yard drive to put the Gators on the board. Despite the margin on the scoreboard, the two teams gained almost the exact same amount of yards. The Gators gained 355 yards, and the Bulldogs picked up 354.

Mississippi State Upsets Kentucky

Mississippi State picked up a big win over No. 12 Kentucky. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led the Bulldogs to a 31-17 victory over the Wildcats. Rogers was named SEC Co-Offensive player of the week after passing for 344 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State is BUZZING. 31-10 over Kentucky. Will Rogers to Rara Thomas. pic.twitter.com/jnHTN3km7t — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 31, 2021

The upset win put Mississippi State just outside of the AP Poll Top-25. The loss dropped the Wildcats to No. 18 in the country.

Ole Miss Falls to Auburn

After getting carted off the field, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was able to return to the game; however, his efforts were not enough to get the Rebels the win over the Auburn Tigers.

Matt Corral gets carted off the field after suffering an injury against Auburn. (via @_TaylorKauffman) pic.twitter.com/rrRpIVzi3K — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 30, 2021

The Tigers won 31-20. The win keeps the Tigers in the running for the SEC West title with a 3-1 conference record. They sit just behind Alabama for the top spot in the division.

Mizzou Runs over Vanderbilt

The Tigers took down the Commodores 37-28 with Tyler Badie running all over the Vanderbilt defense. The SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week ran for 254 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1454575296879992849?s=20

The win puts the Tigers at 4-4 on the year. Vanderbilt fell to 2-7.

Week Nine Standings

SEC East

Georgia (8-0) Kentucky (6-2) Tennessee (4-4) Florida (4-4) Missouri (4-4) South Carolina (4-4) Vanderbilt (2-7)

SEC West

Alabama (7-1) Auburn (6-2) Ole Miss (6-2) Texas A&M (6-2) Mississippi State (5-3) LSU (4-4) Arkansas (5-3)

Week 10 Matchups

Noon Games

No. 1 Georgia will host the Missouri Tigers Saturday at noon.

No. 15 Ole Miss will host Liberty at noon.

Afternoon Games

At 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Auburn takes on No. 13 Texas A&M in College Station

Arkansas and Mississippi State will meet in Fayetteville at 4 p.m.

Night Games

No. 3 Alabama will host LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 18 Kentucky will face the Tennessee Volunteers at home at 7 p.m.

The Gators will travel to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m.