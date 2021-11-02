Week 8 NFL Action

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday, October 28 when the Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. Aaron Rodgers threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray struggled in the game by throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. Packers running back, AJ Dillon, rushed for 78 yards and Aaron Jones added 59 more yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Sunday Week 8 Action

The Jets picked up their second win of the season defeating the Bengals 34-31. Down 31-20 with under five minutes left in the game, New York scored 14 straight points to seal the win. Jets quarterback, Mike White, went 37/45 with 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back, Michael Carter, proved to be one of the biggest difference makers in the win. Carter rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown while also catching nine passes for 95 yards.

Meanwhile, the Titans improved to 6-2 on the year defeating the Colts on the road 34-31 in overtime. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 23 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. AJ Brown also exploded in the receiving game for the Titans. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, Derrick Henry got injured and could miss the remainder of the regular season.

Titans RB Derrick Henry will undergo foot surgery, could miss 6-10 weeks. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/XIQEscqHu0 — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2021

As a result of Henry’s injury, Tennessee signed veteran, Pro Bowl running back, Adrian Peterson, to the practice squad.

Rich get Richer: Von Miller traded to the Rams

The Rams beat the Texans yesterday 38-22 to improve to 7-1 on the season. If that wasn’t good enough news halfway through the season, the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams in exchange for two second-day draft picks in next year’s draft. Miller already joins a star-studded cast on defense that includes Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

Around the rest of the NFL

The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10 in a pivotal AFC North battle, and the Eagles traveled to Detroit where they defeated the Lions 44-6. Meanwhile, the 49ers, Panthers, Patriots and Broncos won each of their games. Sunday concluded with the Cowboys traveling to take on the Vikings in the Twin Cities. Dallas improved to 6-1 on the year with a nail-biting 20-16 win. Cooper Rush, playing in place of Dak Prescott, threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 122 yards and caught the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute to play helping his team to victory.