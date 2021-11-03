Latest CFB Rankings Snubs Unbeaten Bearcats

The College Football Playoff rankings didn’t go quite well for unbeaten Cincinnati. The first CFP rankings released Tuesday night with Cincinnati at No.6. Currently, the Bearcats are ranked No.2 in the AP and Coaches’ Polls.

But, they seem to have some doubters in the College Football Playoff Committee.

Cincinnati (8-0) has wins over a top ten ranked Notre Dame and SMU on their resume. However, it’s clear that the CFB Committee and Chairman Gary Barta doesn’t hold Cincinnati’s unbeaten record in high regard.

Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State are all ranked ahead of the Bearcats, despite earning losses.

Although, No.6 is the highest a team from the Group of Five has been ranked, many believe Cincinnati were snubbed.

When asked about Cincinnati’s ranking, Barta mentions the reasoning behind it.

With a strength of schedule currently ranked No. 100, the Bearcats might have trouble impressing the committee as no other team from American Atlantic Conference rank in the Top 25.

Snubbed Cincy looks ahead to Tulsa

Luckily for Cincinnati there are some comparisons to UCF’s magical 2017 season. Like UCF, being undefeated may not be enough for the Bearcats to reach to the College Football Playoffs.

However, in past years Barta and the committee emphasizes the “eye test” being a factor ranking teams.

Coming off a 31-12 victory this past weekend, the Cincinnati defense forced two interceptions. Additionally, they held Tulane’s offense to 93 yards passing.

Unfortunately, that dominant performance wasn’t enough for Head Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats to be ranked in the top four.

But, Fickell did mentioned after watching the film he noticed some team mistakes.

Luke Fickell was told at his radio show about Gary Barta’s comments that Cincinnati hasn’t beat anyone besides Notre Dame. Fickell’s response? “Who’s the chairman? Did he play football?” #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/eX8SLh6gIU — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 3, 2021

Now, Fickell looks ahead to Saturday as they face off against Tulsa (3-5) in a primetime matchup. ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso and the College Gameday crew will make their first trip Nippert Stadium.

The Bearcats return home after being on the road back to back weeks. Fortunately, Fickell says he excited to play in front of the home crowd once again.

This matchup is a rematch to last seasons conference championship game where Cincinnati pulled out in a nail biter, 27-24.

Although, Tulsa has dealt with their struggles this season Fickell says this will be a great challenge for the Bearcats.

Outside of Notre Dame, no team outside a Power Five Conference has ever made it to the playoff. Hopefully, chaos in the ranking has always over the years.

For Fickell and Bearcats, continuing to stay undefeated will help increase their chances to rise in the rankings.