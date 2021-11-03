Preview: Oak Hall Takes On Christ’s Church Academy In Regional Semifinals

The Christ’s Church Academy Eagles (14-6) will be taking on the Oak Hall Eagles (19-8) in the regional semifinals of the 2A State Championship Tournament on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

Oak Hall

Oak Hall is coming in as the number one seed in Region 1. They are currently on a three-game win streak and have won all three games in dominant fashion, not losing a set in any. The Eagles are led by their three senior captains: Cate Cannon, Sophia Aulisio, and Emi Scorpio. They all had dominant performances throughout their district playoffs and plan to carry the momentum over to regionals. Coming off of a first-round bye in regionals, the Eagles have had plenty of time to fix their mistakes and prepare for the later stages. Having been on the win column for most of their season, Oak Hall has earned the rights to home-court advantage for the entirety of the regional playoffs.

Christ’s Church Academy

Christ’s Church Academy enters tonight’s matchup with Oak Hall as the fifth seed in Region 1. The Eagles lost in the district semifinals to St. Johns Country Day three sets to nothing. However, all three sets were close and came down to the wire. The Eagles were able to pick themselves back up by winning their regional quarterfinals matchup against North Florida Christian. They understand that the task at hand will be difficult, as Oak Hall is one of the better opponents that they will have faced all season.

Matchup Overview

Oak Hall is the clear favorite in this matchup, but Christ’s Church Academy shouldn’t be counted out. It will be a great game between two strong teams who have worked all season to reach this point. Will the Eagles of Christ’s Church Academy pull off the upset, or will Oak Hall continue to dominate everyone in their path? We’ll find out tonight at 6:00 pm at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, Florida.