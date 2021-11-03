Atlanta Wins World Series For The First Time In 26 Years

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to take the series, 4-2. Jorge Soler delivered a massive three-run blast in the third inning to put Atlanta up early and earning himself the MVP award. The Braves are now World Series champions for the first time since 1995.

Soler Gives Atlanta An Early Lead

Luis Garcia started with a cutter in the dirt to Jorge Soler, followed by another cutter. Soler gave in to the second cutter, swinging through and making the count 1-1. Garcia threw for two more balls, one a fastball and the other a cutter, before throwing a strike to bring the count full. Soler fouled off two pitches before blasting the next pitch that cleared the left-field wall and flew out of the stadium. The Braves jumped out to a sizable 3-0 lead.

SOLER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING. pic.twitter.com/IOc5wXreRb — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2021

Braves Continue To Dominate

In the fifth, the Braves started the inning off with Ozzie Albies getting a walk before Cristian Javier struck out Travis d’Arnaud. Shortstop Dansby Swanson then crushed a fastball, hitting a homer to extend the Braves lead to 5-0. The Astros responded by replacing Javier with Blake Taylor.

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/1455713330581188617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1455713330581188617%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.espn.com%2Fmlb%2Fstory%2F_%2Fid%2F32533323%2Fthe-best-moments-braves-first-world-series-title-26-years

Freddie Freeman added to the score, hitting a double on a fly ball that bounced off the left-center field fence. Soler scored to make it 6-0. Houston replaced Taylor with Phil Maton, who got Austin Riley out on a fly ball to center field and struck out Kyle Tucker.

Freeman With The Dagger

The Braves rode strong with Max Fried on the mound. Fried tossed six innings, allowing only four hits, no runs or walks, and striking out six. Freddie Freeman capitalized on the situation by putting the dagger in Houston. With two outs in the seventh inning, Freeman hit a slider from Ryne Stanek to left-center field for a solo home run, making the score 7-0.

An End To The Season

And that’s a wrap on the 2021 baseball season, with the Atlanta Braves taking home their first World Series title in 26 years. Listen to the fans of the Braves and their reactions to winning the World Series:

It Was Wild

Never Felt Anything Like This

Crowd Singing We Are The Champions