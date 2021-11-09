Men’s Basketball Season Tips Off With Champions Classic

It’s not the Final Four, but it could be. The men’s college basketball season tips off with two big matchups at the Champions Classic. There is a huge slate of games planned for Tuesday, but the headlining games will be featured in the Champions Classic, which is taking place at Madison Square Garden.

No. 3 Kansas Faces Michigan State

The Kansas Jayhawks (No. 3) will face the unranked Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden for the first matchup of the Champions Classic.

Kansas went 21-9 last year and went 7-3 in out-of-conference games.

Michigan State ended last season with a record of 15-13 and went 6-1 in out-of-conference games.

https://twitter.com/KUHoops/status/1458168802491908096?s=20

No. 10 Kentucky Faces No. 9 Duke

The Kentucky Wildcats (No. 10) will face the Duke Blue Devils (No. 9) at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden for the second matchup of the Champions Classic.

Last season, Kentucky had some issues even though they are notorious for their strong basketball tradition. Kentucky went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season.

All eyes will be on Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski as he starts his final season coaching the Blue Devils. Last season, Duke went 2-2 in out-of-conference play.

Kentucky’s head coach John Calipari said this will be a tough matchup, but the Wildcats will be treating this game just as they do every other match.

TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins, Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick, Bryce Hopkins and Davion Mintz all featured in the Morgan & Morgan ad at Times Square. Kentucky basketball is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/IttZ1qfaxw — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 8, 2021

Remaining SEC Men’s Basketball Matchups

The remaining SEC men’s basketball matchups on opening day include: