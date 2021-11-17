Florida NFL teams reach halfway mark

It is the halfway point for the NFL season. Here is a look into how the Florida teams have been playing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football team, 29-19 on Sunday. The loss was a tough one for the Buccaneers. The team has now lost two consecutive games for the first time in almost a year. Quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions. The offense was slow at the start of the game and the defense let Washington manage to make a 19 play touchdown.

“We just never really played on our terms. We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan,” Brady said to the media. “It doesn’t matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors too. We’ve gotta go out and execute the plays that were there.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians spoke with the media and said that the team had a great week of practice but did not play to their ability on Sunday.

Arians said that the team didn’t capitalize with the energy level on defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New York Giants on November 22nd in Raymond James Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slowly making a comeback, even though they lost to the Indianapolis Colts 23-17. The team has been playing much better recently. The Jaguars’s defense has given the team and fans hope for whats to come in future games. The team’s offense needs to improve for the team to have real potential in the remaining games of the season.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said to the media that he was proud of how the team played even though they lost.

Meyer discussed with media the importance of culture and alignment within a team. Meyer is looking forward to playing San Francisco in their home stadium.

“We have whatever games left, and we’re going to go try to win this one. The hardest thing is that this one stung because…I thought our guys put us in position to win that game” Meyer said.

Jacksonville Jaguars play the San Francisco 49ers on November 21st in TIAA Bank Field Stadium.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a victorious win against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hard Rock Stadium 22-10. The dolphins have won two consecutive games and are now 3-7 for the season. Miamis defense held their ground in the third quarter shutting out the Ravens. In the second half Jacoby Brissett suffered a knee injury and was replaced with Tua Tagovailoa, who currently has an injured finger. The Dolphins constantly applied pressure on the Ravens and were able to sack their quarterback Lamar Jackson four times. The Dolphins are looking for another win against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets on November 21st in MetLife Stadium.