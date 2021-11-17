Florida Auburn
Alex Rodriguez/Florida Gators

Florida Looks To Stay Hot Against Auburn

Ethan Budowsky November 17, 2021 Gators Volleyball 25 Views

Florida Gator volleyball returns home on Wednesday to take on the Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m.

Florida is seeking their seventh win in a row as they head into the back end of their schedule. Their hot streak helped move them up two spots to No. 20 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Gators have dominated the all-time series with the Tigers, winning 51 of the 53 matchups. They will look to make it 52 of 54 on Wednesday.

Ceaser Leads The Way

T’ara Ceaser is coming off a huge weekend in a sweep over Arkansas and the recognition is pouring in. Ceaser was named Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week following her tremendous performances.

She also picked up SEC Overall Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The redshirt-senior ranks third in the SEC in kills per set (3.91) and points per set (4.60). Over the weekend, Ceaser combined for 40 kills and 26 digs in two games against the Razorbacks including a 23 kill and 21 dig performance in an epic five set win on Sunday.

She averaged 5.00 kills per set, 3.25 digs per set and a .420 hitting percentage in the series, per the Gators, and her .552 (17/29) hitting percentage in the weekend’s first match was a career best.

Ceaser is doing it all for the Gators this year, leading the team in every major scoring category while also being second in digs.

As a result of her recent play, Ceaser is on the cusp of some major career history. She needs just 15 digs to enter the 1,000 kill, 1,000 dig club and can become just the ninth Gator to reach that mark.

The Gators will  certainly need Ceaser to continue her dominant form as they wrap up the season and roll into postseason play.

Red-Hot Gators

Florida got out to a rough start this year as they lost four of their first five games. However, they have completely flipped the script since beginning SEC play. The Gators are 16-2 since that 1-4 start and have won 11 of their 13 conference games.

They enter Wednesday’s game having won six in a row and ten of their last 11. Their 11-2 conference record has them at third in the SEC behind Mississippi State and eighth-ranked Kentucky.

Even more impressive is how the Gators are winning these matches. They have dropped just three sets during the win streak and have only gone to five sets in three of their conference games. Two of those games were in a series with Mississippi State that the Gators split to start conference play.

With just five games left this season, including a crucial final series against Kentucky in Lexington, the Gators must keep up this form and finish strong. If they can win out, a two-game sweep against Kentucky could give them the SEC regular season title.

The final stretch begins tonight at 7 p.m as Florida and Auburn battle it out. Coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM 850 AM WRUF.

 

About Ethan Budowsky

Ethan Budowsky is a fifth-year telecommunications student at the University of Florida. He covers Major League Baseball for Just Baseball Media and previously covered the Miami Marlins for their SB Nation affiliate, Fish Stripes.

