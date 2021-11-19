Jaguars host 49ers in Sunday matchup

The Jaguars (2-7) are back in Jacksonville Sunday to host the San Francisco 49ers (4-5). Jacksonville is coming off of a 23-17 loss to the Colts while the 49ers look to keep their momentum from Monday’s 31-10 win over the Rams. In Sunday’s matchup, the Jaguars will look to break its three-year-plus skid where the team has dropped 13 consecutive games against NFC teams.

Where the Jags are at

Through the course of this season, Jacksonville has suffered 18 dropped passes. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said this has been an issue the team has addressed, and later added that drops like that have slowed the development of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

While Meyer acknowledged Lawrence’s growth at the line of scrimmage, he emphasized how the team’s biggest issue currently is throw and catch. The coach said his focus right now is on trying to get the right rhythm with the quarterback, wideouts and backs.

Looking at the 49ers, Lawrence said San Francisco does a great job of keeping the ball in front of them and reading the quarterback. Lawrence also highlighted the impact of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s leadership in the linebacker group. So far this season, Warner has recorded 82 tackles, including eight from Monday’s win over the Rams.

Despite the 23-17 loss to the Colts Sunday, Jaguars defensive tackle Malcom Brown explained how it was important for the team to get back in its game and settle down. That mid-game change is one of the factors that allowed the Jaguars to stop Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the second half.

Sunday’s Matchup

It’ll be tough for Lawrence to go up against San Francisco’s eighth-ranked defense against the run. The Jaguars have relied heavily on their run game, but that could be a struggle depending on running back James Robinson’s knee and ankle injury. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.