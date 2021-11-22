Gators Women’s Basketball Set to Play USC Upstate

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team has had a pretty successful start to the season. While having a record of 3-2, the Gators statistically have been shutting down opponents for the most part. Tonight, the Gators will be facing a USC Upstate Spartans team that has had solid start to their season as well with a current record of 2-1. This will be the last home game for Florida before hitting the road for four games.

Gators Must Score at Will

Throughout the first five games of the season, the Gators have been scoring very efficiently. In all three of the Florida wins so far they have shot over 40% from the field. More recently, the Gators had their way with Grambling State. In the process of a 15-point win, sophomore guard Brynn Ferrell, scored a career-high 17 points on five-of-five shooting. Ferrell is the first Gator since 2014 to have a perfect shooting game with five or more shots attempted.

On top of Ferrell’s great playing, junior guard Lavender Briggs, added 14 point of her own bringing her closer to the 1,000 career point mark. Briggs is currently just 156 points shy of 1,000 total points. If Briggs reaches this incredible milestone, she will be the 27th player in University of Florida history to reach this feat.

Win the Third Quarter

For the most part this season, the Gators have been playing some fierce defense come the third quarter. In the third quarter of games, the Gators have held teams to a combined 29.4% field goal percentage and a 30.7% 3-point percentage; minus Towson’s great night shooting the ball. Coming into this game against USC Upstate, Florida look to build on their reputation of being a lockdown defense in the third quarter. But Florida will have a lot on their plate as they get ready for the Spartan’s freshman guard, Rachel Rose. Rose is currently averaging 13.7 points per game.