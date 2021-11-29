Monday Night Football Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Washington to play the Football team in MNF.

Seahawks:

This team is 3-7. If you look back to the beginning of the season nobody would put Seattle on the bottom of the NFC West. Now, you can blame this with their star Quarterback being hurt for three weeks. However, Wilson has been back for three weeks and success has been minimal with him back.

Two weeks ago they got battered 17-0 by the packers and last week they were comfortably beaten by the Cardinals 23-13. Ever since the injury in Week five the Seahawks have been a shell of their offensive self. This game for the team is an established game for the offensive and for Wilson. The offensive is ranked 30th since the injury.

If this team doesn’t turn around there can be a lot of changes in the front office and team itself. Could this be the last year of the 70-year-old Steve Carroll. Also, Russell Wilson may want out of Seattle with all of this turmoil going on with the team. This little Monday Night game can mean a lot to this franchise’s future.

Washington:

Now we have a team on the up and up. Taylor Heinecke and the Football team defensive has been better the past two weeks. They took down the juggernaut of the Tampa bay Buccaneers and then they took down the Panthers. The story has been both the defense and the 2020 wildcard phenom Heinecke.

To make it simple, Heinecke in wins has been an above-average starter near pro-bowl Quarterback. In losses however he has been an awful quarterback averaging a 73 passer rating in those losses. If he comes at the Seattle defense which is ranked 28th in passing defense.

still not over this fourth-down play tbqh pic.twitter.com/fA4vvX8LSY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 23, 2021

The team will need him to come up gun-slinging to win this game. If Heinecke can show consistency and dominance it can change the future for Washington and can change his future as a QB.

The Defensive line has been the defensive force that Washington has been pleading for all season. Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill have all been more serviceable and will need to pressure Wilson in order to win.

Game time:

Seahawks: 3-7

Football team: 4-6

Game starts at 8:15 p.m. turn in right here at WRUF 98.1FM and 859 AM at 7:30 p.m.