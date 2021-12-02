Jags Travel to LA to Take on Struggling Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars ( 2-9) hit the road Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-4). Both teams have struggled lately, as the Rams and Jags are both losers of their last three games. The Rams are coming off a loss to the Packers and the Jags come off a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Kick off is set for 4:05 pm Sunday.

Jags Looking for Their First Road Win

Last week, Jacksonville came up short in their comeback against the Falcons. The Jags defense was able to hold the Falcons to only seven points in the second half and held the team scoreless in the fourth quarter. However, the Jags couldn’t get into the endzone in the fourth quarter, suffering their third straight loss.

Trevor Lawrence played a decent game against the Falcons defense, throwing for 228 yards and a touchdown. However, Lawrence threw his 10th interception of the season. Lawrence has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes, throwing just nine touchdown passes on the year. The Jaguars offense has struggled of late, failing to score more than 17 points in their last five games.

On the contrary, there has been a positive for the Jaguars offense. James Robinson is continuing his strong play at running back. Coming of an excellent rookie season, Robinson has scored seven touchdowns in his last eight games, and although he only has one 100-yard rushing game, he is still averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Lawrence knows the offense has to be more consistent in games, but he feels the offense was clicking in the second half against the Falcons.

Jags Defense Face a Test Against Rams Offense

Despite the Rams’ three game losing streak, Sean McVay still has won of the best offenses in the league. Matthew Stafford is an MVP candidate this year, throwing for 3,316 yards and 27 touchdowns. Though despite the impressive throwing numbers, Stafford has struggled with interceptions. He has thrown nine interceptions on the year and has thrown a pick-six in his last three games. If Jacksonville wants a chance to get a road win, they have to get pressure on Stafford and take advantage of a struggling Rams offensive line, that has allowed nine sacks in the past three games.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has had a phenomenal year so far, as well. Through the first eight games, Kupp had 10 receiving touchdowns, and currently has 92 catches for 1237 yards. Stafford loves to target Kupp, so if the Jags can contain him like opposing defenses on the Rams’ losing streak, the Jags have a chance to pull off the upset over the Rams.

Head coach Urban Meyer talked about the improvements of the team so far this season and how the team has adapted to team personnel.