Lawrence Looks to End Season Strong

It’s no secret that Trevor Lawrence is having a tough year. The rookie quarterback has led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 2-10 record with only five games left in the regular season.

Unexpected start to Lawrence’s career

The former Clemson Tiger set a school record for quarterback wins and won a National Championship before becoming the No. 1 pick in the draft. A losing record was most likely not what he expected to come out of this season.

This year, he has thrown 10 interceptions and ranks 21st in passing yards (2,514). Not to mention the offense struggles as a whole . The most they have scored in a game so far is 23 points and their average is only dropping.

Longest active losing streak Saints 5

Jags 4

Panthers 2

Texans 2

Vikings 2

Titans 2 pic.twitter.com/Q1ZWANO8BD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2021

Hoping to end the season strong

Despite the challenges this season held so far, Lawrence isn’t focused on the losses. Put simply, he wants to win. So much so that his disappointing NFL start isn’t hindering his mindset moving forward with the rest of the season.

While Lawrence isn’t promising to win these final games, he is confident in the team’s future. A rookie’s first year is never promising, and he is aware of that. He joined and already struggling program that expected him to turn things around in Jacksonville. While that hasn’t happened, he trusts that the team will build a foundation to set the precedent for next season.

We will see if this motivation holds true when the Jaguars head to Tennessee next week to face the 8-4 Titans.