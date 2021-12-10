Lady Panther Basketball Team Takes on Trenton Tigers

The Newberry Lady Panthers take on the Trenton Tigers on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Newberry Panthers

The Newberry girls basketball team looks to continue their winning streak as they travel to Trenton High School to play the Tigers. The Panthers are 6-1 so far this season with their only loss coming to the undefeated Dunnellon Tigers. Since then, Newberry has won three games straight.

Sophomore Natreana Akanni leads the team in points per game to start off the season. Akanni is the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers, and often scores over 10 points a game. So far this season she has averaged 13.8 points per game. Against Bronson High School, she scored a season-high of 22 points and had five rebounds. Senior Jailyn Johnson is another key player to watch for the Panthers. Johnson leads the team with an 82 percent field goal percentage.

Newberry averages 53.4 points per game. The Lady Panthers are usually strong on the defense. They give up an average of 36.3 points per game. In three of their seven games, Newberry has held the opposing team below 30 points.

Trenton Tigers

The Tigers are 5-3 to start the season and are looking to get their third win in a row against the Panthers. Trenton has started off the season hot and cold with some strong defensive games and other very high-scoring games.

Seniors Bri Becker and Jordan Douglas are key players for Trenton. Becker has an average of 13.1 points per game and has scored 92 points for the Tigers over seven games. Douglas averages 13.3 points per game and has scored 93 total points for the Tigers. Stopping these two from scoring will be key for the Panthers.

Trenton averages 54.6 points per game. The Tigers have proven that they can be a high-scoring team when they are clicking. Trenton is also strong defensively as they give up an average of 39.9 points per game. In their last game before Newberry, they allowed 15 points.

What to Expect

Newberry had two days of rest to prepare for their matchup against the Tigers. Trenton on the other hand has played three games already this week, with the Panthers being their fourth. Strong defense mixed with intense scoring battles is what we can expect in this matchup. It is possible the difference will come down to fouls as Newberry averages 10.7 per game and Trenton averages zero. We will see if the Panthers can hand the Tigers their second loss of the week and fourth loss of the season.