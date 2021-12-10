Meyer Talks Jaguars, Robinson Ahead of Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) get their shot at revenge on the Titans (8-4) on Sunday. The Jaguars previously lost a game that remained close for a while before losing 39-17 to the Titans on Oct. 10. Back then, the Jags were able to contain running back Derrick Henry at the start and according to Meyer, the offense started to play at a high level. At that point in the season, Jacksonville had not won a single game.

Last Sunday, the Jaguars lost 37-7 to the Los Angeles Rams (8-4). Meyer was impressed, though with the rookie quarterback’s scrambling in the Jaguars’ touchdown to make the score 10-7 against the Rams. He also knows it’s hard to judge the defense when they are on the field so frequently due to offensive three-and-outs.

Now, first-year head coach Urban Meyer faces questions about benching James Robinson on Sunday and his micromanagement, or lack thereof. Meyer said he know Trevor Lawrence is facing a lot of pressure from defenses, something which won’t change against one of the best defenses in the league.

Tennessee, holding onto a lead in the AFC South, has lost its last two games. They lost 22-13 to the Houston Texans on Nov. 21 and 36-13 to the New England Patriots on Nov. 28.

James Robinson Benching

After a fumble in the first quarter against the Rams, a somewhat injured James Robinson was benched until the third quarter. Meyer said that wasn’t his decision, stating it running back coach Bernie Parmalee’s choice.

On Monday, Meyer said he will be more involved with the player rotations going forward.

On the same day, Robinson told Action Sports Jax that he felt like he was being benched and didn’t understand the point of finally returning late in the game.

Meyer cited that in the last 25 carries, the Jaguars have had three fumbles. The running backs, including Robinson, aren’t clamping the ball the same way they were earlier in the season. Robinson was playing like a top-5 NFL running back, Meyer said. He told the running back this in their first one-on-one meeting on Wednesday.

Meyer said Robinson said to him, “I can’t wait to get back to that.” It was an A+ conversation.

Meyer “Microgement”

Amid the talk throughout the season about Meyer’s responsibility or lack thereof for certain players being on the field, a reporter asked if he was able to have so much success in his career without being a micromanager. He admitted probably not but added he began to control stuff less later in his tenure at Ohio State. He began to give more control to the coaches he hired,

Sleep, he said, is important.

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill has thrown 14 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions while averaging 231.2 yards a game.

The Titans don’t have Derrick Henry following his Oct. 31 injury, who leads the league in yards per game. Meyer predicts the Titans will rely a lot on their rushing- they ran for 270 yards against the Patriots. The Jaguars also have to prepare for wide receiver Julio Jones, who could very likely return Sunday.

Meyer on Trevor Lawrence and the Scoring Rut

One reporter asked Meyer if he had ever experienced a scoring rut this like this before. Summarizing his days at Florida and Ohio State, Meyer responded, “No.”

Obviously, the trouble getting into the end zone has been difficult, but Meyer said not to worry about his personal frustration. He said he feels for players, like Trevor Lawrence, who are constantly in harm’s way and getting hit.

Lawrence is averaging 209.5 yards a game, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Meyer acknowledges that Lawrence will need to take shots down the field in order for the Jaguars to be victorious, even if he has to force them on Sunday.

Where to Watch

The Jaguars-Titans game will air live on CBS at 1 p.m.